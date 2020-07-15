July 15, 2020

Inside Rihanna’s trip to Malawi for education | Global Citizen

By CM Guest Columnist07

In January 2017, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, Global Citizen, and the Global Partnership for Education visited Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world. The Clara Lionel Foundation has partnered with the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen to advocate for strong education systems that ensure the world’s poorest kids can get a quality education.

 

Take action: globalcitizen.org/gpe

Credits: Tom Kucy, Director ​o​f Photography, Critical Mass Studio Justin Medoruma​, Directo​r of Photography, Critical Mass Studio Evan E. Rogers, ​ Directo​r of Photography & Editor, FENTY Corp.


