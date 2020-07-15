July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

June allowances paid to businesses

By Staff Reporter
The ministry of labour

Unemployment allowances for people, who were not going to work during the last two weeks of June because of the coronavirus measures, were paid to businesses, the labour ministry said on Wednesday.

Payments were made on Tuesday for the fourth phase of the special schemes rolled out by the government, for the period between June 13-30.

The ministry added that the special allowance to support unemployed people who were not eligible for state support between January and June, was also paid on Tuesday, to cover the period between June 13-30.



Staff Reporter

