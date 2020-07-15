Kane passes 200 club goals as Spurs win at Newcastle

Harry Kane went past 200 career club goals with a second-half double as Tottenham Hotspur won 3-1 at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday to boost their European qualification hopes.

Minutes after Matt Ritchie’s thumping finish had given the hosts a deserved equaliser, Kane’s clinical header put the visitors back in front to achieve another landmark.

The England skipper sealed the points in the last minute with another header to take his career tally to 201.

Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead against the run of play in the first half with his 11th league goal of the season.

Tottenham climbed to seventh place on 55 points with two games remaining, three behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for a Europa League spot.

Kane’s 201 club goals have come in 350 appearances in all competitions with 185 of them for Tottenham.

MAN CITY 2-1 BOURNEMOUTH

David Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored first-half goals as Manchester City claimed a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Second-placed City broke the deadlock inside six minutes with a Silva free kick from the edge of the box.

Bournemouth went close to an equaliser from a free kick of their own but Junior Stanislas’s effort was saved by City keeper Ederson, who pushed it onto the post.

City doubled their advantage when Jesus slalomed past two defenders to score from close range, with Silva collecting his 10th assist of the league campaign.

Substitute David Brooks gave Bournemouth a lifeline with an 88th-minute goal but City held on to collect all three points and extend their winning streak at home to six games.

Pep Guardiola’s City have already secured a second-placed finish behind title winners Liverpool, while Bournemouth remain 18th and three points adrift of the safety zone.

BURNLEY 1-1 WOLVES

A stoppage-time penalty from Chris Wood gave Burnley a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the visitors had led through a superb Raul Jimenez strike in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Wolves had the better pressure in a game with few chances and went ahead in the 76th minute through their Mexican forward’s 17th league goal of the season.

Adama Traore broke from deep in midfield and fed Matt Doherty on the right and the substitute’s drive bounced off Burnley defender James Tarkowski and towards Jimenez who hammered a brilliant volley past Nick Pope.

Wood should have equalised in stoppage time but headed wide from close range but shortly after Wolves defender Matt Doherty handled in the box and Wood made amends from the spot.

The result was a blow for Wolves’ chances of making the Champions League and left them in sixth place on 56 points, three behind Leicester City and Manchester United who occupy fourth and fifth spots.





