July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
New 7 Apples juice from Kampos Chiou

Kampos Chiou is expanding its range of innovative, non-concentrated juices for consumers with the launch of the 7 Apples flavour, which combines the sweetest red, green and yellow Greek apples of the best quality.

The same series of juices also boasts Orange juice with bits, the tangerine juice and the 3 Fruits.

Non-concentrated Kampos Chiou juices are distinguished for their quality and uniqueness while maintaining the taste of the freshly squeezed, home-made juice that every family loves!

The promotion of the Kampos Chiou juices is backed by the TV campaign ‘12 Oranges and 26 Tangerines’ with scenes reviving the authentic legacy of the people and citrus fruit of Chios.

The variety of juices also includes the beloved ‘λοw’ series including Lemonade and Tangerine with low calories and no sugar.

Kampos Chiou juices are available in Tetra Pack cartons, ensuring the quality and protection of the juice from wind and sunlight.

Kampos Chiou products can be found in kiosks, bakeries and supermarkets.



