July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

One killed, dozens injured in second Czech train collision

By Reuters News Service00
File photo

One person was killed and dozens injured when two trains collided in the Czech Republic’s second fatal rail crash this month, officials said.

A passenger train and a freight train collided near Cesky Brod, 34 km (20 miles) east of Prague, on Tuesday evening, emergency services said. Rescue crews worked through the night.

At least 35 people were injured, two of them severely and eight seriously, the fire rescue service said. One of the train drivers died in the crash, CTK news agency reported.

Another train collision killed two people and injured 24 in the northwest of the country near the border with Germany on July 7.



