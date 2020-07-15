July 15, 2020

Painting for Unicef in the countryside

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
UNICEF and the Athanasios Ktorides Foundation are organising the event “Painting in the countryside” for children aged 5 to 12, inviting them to spend a creative afternoon at Delikipos on Friday, August 7, with painting, crafting and exploration.

The open-day even includes transforming the countryside of the village of Delikipos into a large art and creativity workshop, where children will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fun activities.
Children will be able to create their own works of art and crafts, to experiment with a variety of materials and enjoy the beauty of nature through an adventure of discovery.

All health and safety regulations will be kept, in accordance with current measures and orders issued by the Ministry of Health.

Entrance is free, but reservation is required. Call 22664220 or 22792177.

The Athanasios Ktorides Foundation actively contributes to the efforts to preserve the historic and cultural heritage of Cyprus, by providing scholarships to Cypriot students at leading universities in the world, supports cultural activities and small communities, organises athletic events and sponsors important and charity events, supporting UNICEF and other associations.



