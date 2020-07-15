July 15, 2020

Paphos to get new state kindergarten as other schools move premises

The site for the new kindergarten

A tender has been announced to create a new public kindergarten in Paphos, which is the first step in ‘rotating’ a number of schools to new locations, a spokesman for the local municipality said on Tuesday.

“The ministry of education today proceeded, through its technical services, to announce the tender for the construction of the building for the new First Kindergarten of Paphos, which will be transferred from Grigori Afxentiou Street to a preserved neoclassical building on NI Nikolaidis Street,” he said.

According to the studies, the existing neoclassical building will be internally rearranged and four new rooms added, at an estimated cost of around €850,000, to house the kindergarten.

“The creation of a new kindergarten marks the first step in a series of changes in the housing of public schools operating in the town centre, as the space where the kindergarten is currently housed will be freed up – the 7th Primary School will be moved here,” a spokesman for the municipality told the Cyprus Mail.

This building will also see the addition of four new rooms.

Then, in turn, the Nikolaidi Gymnasium, which is currently housed temporarily in the Lyceum of Kykkos, will move to the building where the 7th Elementary School is housed, and will also see the addition of new classrooms,.

“This arrangement was agreed at a meeting chaired by the former Minister of Education Costas Hambiaouris, and the municipality of Paphos had undertaken all of the costs of the studies for the creation of the new kindergarten, in order to speed up the procedures,” he added.

Construction work at the new kindergarten is expected to begin next November and be completed within nine months.



