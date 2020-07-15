July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parents, accused of abuse, allowed to see child one hour a week

By Andria Kades0436

The parents set to stand trial for the abuse of their 19-month-old son have been granted permission to see their child once a week, following a court decision on Wednesday.

Following their arrest, the Limassol district court earlier this month barred them from seeing their child pending court proceedings against them for exposing a child to danger and alleged domestic violence.

The decision was reviewed on Wednesday at the request of the mother, aged 24.

The court decided the parents will be allowed to see their child once a week for one hour in the presence of a social worker and only after the child is first examined by a child psychologist.

The time and location will also be decided by the social worker.

The couple are set to stand trial on July 22 for abuse of their child.

The case unfolded on July 6 when the mother was at the police station to testify about a case concerning complaints made by her partner’s grandmother on domestic violence against the elderly woman.

While she was at the station, officers noticed that her 19-month-old son who was with her had bruises and seemed very neglected. The toddler was taken to hospital where he was found to have bruises, scratches and abrasions on his head and face, and the rest of the body. The injuries were found to have been inflicted at different times over the past 20 days.

After being treated at Makarios hospital, the child is now in foster care.

Facing charges are the father, aged 26, the mother and her twin sister. They have been released under conditions and face a total of 12 charges made by the father’s mother and grandmother over the child’s treatment.

The twin sister faces charges for causing actual body harm on relatives of the 26-year-old.

 



