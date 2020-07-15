July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police book 624 people for traffic offences in one day

By Staff Reporter0177

Police registered and booked a total of 624 traffic violations during a one-day campaign in the Nicosia district on Tuesday.

Throughout the day, police officers carried out checks on documents, speed limits and the conditions of buses and trucks.

Out of the 624 bookings, 289 were for speeding, 82 for drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt and 51 for drivers who were using their mobile phone while at the wheel.

Furthermore, checks revealed that 22 vehicles did not have road tax, 16 vehicles had no MOT and 10 had windows considered to be too dark. Finally, four truck drivers were booked for various traffic offences.

The campaign was coordinated by the traffic police unit in collaboration with the transport and labour ministries, as part of ongoing efforts to prevent fatal and serious road accidents.

Trainee police officers temporarily posted at the traffic unit also took part in the campaign.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Turkey seeking to exclude Akinci in proposed talks says government

George Psyllides

78 per cent of young Cypriots are digital savvy

Staff Reporter

Police confirm 33 cases of child abuse in the last two months

Jonathan Shkurko

Parents, accused of abuse, allowed to see child one hour a week

Andria Kades

President meets Spehar (updated)

Andria Kades

Lefkara to carry out maintenance of mosque, TC cemetery

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign