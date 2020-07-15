July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police confirm 33 cases of child abuse in the last two months

By Jonathan Shkurko0174

Police confirmed on Wednesday that 33 cases of child abuse were recorded from May 1 to June 29, an astonishingly high number that is worrying the authorities.

Throughout the first six months of 2020 and up until July 14, police confirmed that 104 child abuse cases involving a total of 125 individuals were recorded.

Furthermore, again in the first six months of this, authorities received and examined 110 cases of child pornography possession.

The 33 cases of child abuse brought to light in just under two months are a serious concern to the police with six people already under arrest and remanded in custody.

Five of the six were subsequently referred directly to trial before the criminal court and the sixth to a district court.

Moreover, three people were handed restraining orders to prevent them from being in proximity of the children involved in their cases.

The police confirmed that an additional four cases were taken to court, after the special squad’s investigations resulted in jail sentences of seven, nine, 14 and 27 years each.

The law stipulates that people taken to court in cases of child abuse can get up to life sentence in prison if found guilty.

The special squad responsible for such cases, which cooperates with the Crime Investigation Department, was established in 2017 and is formed of police officers and detectives specialising in handling child abuse cases and obtaining confessions from suspects.



