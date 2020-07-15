July 15, 2020

President meets Spehar

By Andria Kades00
President Nicos Anastasiades was meeting with UN Secretary-General special representative Elizabeth Spehar on Wednesday, ahead of the discussion on Unficyp’s mandate renewal.

The meeting began at 10am at the presidential palace and included Spehar, her associates, Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, head of the president’s diplomatic office Kyriakos Kouros and deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas.

On Tuesday, Spehar met with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to discuss the same issue.

The UN security council is set to discuss Unficyp’s six-month mandate and whether it should be renewed on July 29.

Prior to that, on July 16, countries with staff in the peacekeeping force will be briefed and UN security council members will be briefed by Spehar on July 20 via teleconference.



