July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Beauty press releases

The Dior skincare summer rituals

This season, shine from morning to night with Dior skin care as an ally.

 

This summer, discover an exclusive range of three extreme summer skin care rituals to care for and protect your skin while enjoying the joy of summer.

 

Summer ritual 1: Sunrise energy & radiance

 

Every morning, for rejuvenation and radiance of the lasting skin, the secret is Dior Capture Totale.

 

Summer ritual 2: Afternoon sumptuous glow

 

Wrap yourself in the sunlight and surrender to the ultimate summer delight with the Dior Prestige afternoon ritual.

Summer ritual 3: Sunset absolute recovery

 

Repair after a day in the sun with a wonderful ritual treatment of the Dior prestige series.

 

Discover all the summer rituals of Dior skin care:

Sunrise summer ritual video: https://we.tl/t-XpzaYl62Kr

Afternoon summer ritual video: https://we.tl/t-Ff2AbBuQ0D

Sunset summer ritual video: https://we.tl/t-86VWCMZ2Pk

Photo gallery: https://we.tl/t-0KB4mqrjtE



