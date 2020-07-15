July 15, 2020

Trump claims bragging rights for UK’s Huawei decision

By Reuters News Service00
File photo January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network from the end of 2027.

On Tuesday, Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027, risking the ire of China by signalling that the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker is not welcome in the West.

“We convinced many countries, many countries, I did this myself for the most part, not to use Huawei, because we think it is an unsafe security risk, it’s a big security risk,” Trump said, before referring to the UK ban.

A senior British minister on Wednesday however denied that U.S. President Donald Trump was responsible for Britain’s 5G ban on Huawei, saying the decision was a considered one despite attempts by some individuals to claim credit.

Asked about the remark, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News: “Well we all know Donald Trump don’t we.”

“All sorts of people can try to claim credit for the decision but this was based on a technical assessment by the National Cyber Security Centre about how we could have the highest quality 5G systems in the future,” he said.



