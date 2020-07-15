July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Talks

Turkey seeking to exclude Akinci in proposed talks says government

By George Psyllides0556
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides commented on reports that Greek and Turkish officials had met in Berlin over the weekend

Turkey has proposed talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots but excluding Mustafa Akinci, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, accusing Ankara of seeking to present its delinquent behaviour under the guise of protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

The minister had been asked whether the German presidency of the EU had sounded out Nicosia in light of the dialogue it was apparently sponsoring on eastern Mediterranean matters.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu revealed on Tuesday that Greek and Turkish officials had met in Berlin over the weekend, in what appeared to be a meeting that was kept away from the public light.

Christodoulides said Turkey was trying to present its delinquent behaviour in the region through the so-called protection of Turkish Cypriot rights but its arguments lacked sincerity.

He said EU colleagues had informed him about the Turkish attempt, noting that “it is interesting  and an indication of the expediency Turkey is trying to serve that through its proposal for the so-called need for dialogue between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots  it says that it must be done with (‘foreign minister’) Mr (Kudret) Ozersay and not (the Turkish Cypriot leader) Mr.Akinci.”

The foreign minister said President Nicos Anastasiades will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the European Council summit between July 17 and 18.

 

 

 



Related posts

78 per cent of young Cypriots are digital savvy

Staff Reporter

Police confirm 33 cases of child abuse in the last two months

Jonathan Shkurko

Police book 624 people for traffic offences in one day

Staff Reporter

Parents, accused of abuse, allowed to see child one hour a week

Andria Kades

President meets Spehar (updated)

Andria Kades

Lefkara to carry out maintenance of mosque, TC cemetery

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign