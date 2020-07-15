July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two detained for drug possession

By Staff Reporter
Two people were arrested in Paralimni in connection with a case of possession of drugs, after their car was stopped by police just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, had tried to get away when ordered to stop at a police checkpoint, but reversed into the police patrol car. He then tried to do a runner but was caught by the officers. A 43-year-old woman was also in the car.

After a search of the man’s backpack, police said they found 115 grams of cannabis as well as three grams of cocaine in two separate plastic bags.

Police also carried out searches of the homes, shop and cars of both suspects. They found a truncheon in one of the cars, five 30ml containers with ‘cannabis substances’ in the shop as well as a pack of six anabolic steroids.

Both were detained and are expected to appear before Famagusta district court for a remand order.



Staff Reporter

