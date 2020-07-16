July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Arsenal hand Liverpool 2-1 loss to end hopes of record points haul

By Reuters News Service00
The Gunners fought back from a goal down to beat champions Liverpool 2-1 at the Emirates

Arsenal capitalised on shocking errors from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to beat the champions 2-1 at The Emirates on Wednesday and end their hopes of a record points tally for the Premier League season.

The loss means Liverpool, on 93 points, can now only stretch that tally to 99, one short of Manchester City’s record. Arsenal’s first win against Liverpool since April 2015 lifts them one place to ninth in the table on 53 points.

The visitors created all the early pressure and opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Sadio Mane lashed in his 17th goal of the season from close range.

Yet the home side were handed a free pass back into the game 12 minutes later when Van Dijk made a back pass straight into the path of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman calmly rounded defender Fabinho and keeper Alisson and fired into an empty net.

A second moment of calamitous work at the back from Liverpool then gifted the lead to Arsenal before the break, when Alisson attempted a chipped ball out to Robertson that Lacazette ran onto and pulled back to Reiss Nelson.

The 20-year-old turned and shaped his shot beyond the diving keeper into the bottom left corner.



Related posts

Kane passes 200 club goals as Spurs win at Newcastle

Reuters News Service

Four games a day confirmed for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Reuters News Service

IFAB confirms five substitutes rule will be extended into 2020-21 season

Reuters News Service

Premier League clubs agree transfer window from July 27 to October 5

Press Association

No roars as Tiger makes return to sounds of silence

Reuters News Service

Campaigning Rashford to receive Manchester honorary doctorate

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign