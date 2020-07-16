July 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Brazilian footballer tests positive for Covid-19

A Brazilian footballer who recently signed with Paralimni FC has tested positive for coronavirus, the club said on Thursday.

In a statement, the club said it has been informed by the health ministry that its Brazilian player, Juan Felipe, who arrived in Cyprus late on Wednesday, had tested positive.

The player, who has not displayed any symptoms, has been quarantined.

The club said Felipe had not come into any contact with any other members of the team.



