July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cablenet collaborates with ESET to offer Cybersecurity Solutions

By Press Release023
As the new normal of COVID-19 pandemic comes with an increase in cybersecurity risks, Cablenet Communication Systems PLC forged a partnership with the global leading provider of cybersecurity ESET to offer secure internet access to businesses across Cyprus.

With millions of people around the globe suddenly switching to remote working and teaching, e-commerce, and web banking, Cablenet has opted to add to its cloud security portfolio the ESET Endpoint Solution to protect Cyprus businesses from Cyber threats and attacks.

The ESET Endpoint solution is an on-premise and cloud-based anti-malware and security suite for small, midsize and large businesses which covers a range of platforms, Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and devices ranging from computers, smartphones, tablets and servers.

Thanks to Cablenet’s security solutions by ESET, enterprises in Cyprus can now enjoy constant protection against cyber threats and attacks. The solution provides Remote management, Virtualization Security, Endpoint antivirus, Mobile security, File Security and Anti-Theft for both Android and iOS devices.

Thomas Hoplaros, Sales & Business Development Manager of Cablenet explains, “We decided to work with ESET because their solutions are amongst the top in the world and are used by many multinational companies. Straight forward, light on the systems and easy to manage solutions. We look forward to working with ESET in order to provide more value to our business customers.”

Neo Neophytou, Managing Director ESET Greece and Cyprus commented, “We are excited to partner with Cablenet to offer our world-leading cybersecurity solutions to the enterprise sector within Cyprus. We look forward to enhancing the solution portfolio over the next couple of months and bringing more innovative solutions to the market by collaborating with Cablenet”.



