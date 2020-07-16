July 16, 2020

Company fined €50,000 for misleading ‘Black Friday’ ads

File photo: Queues at Public on Black Friday in 2018 (Christos Theodorides)

The consumer protection service on Thursday said it fined the company running Public stores €50,000 for misleading advertising concerning items it had announced would be on sale during Black Friday 2018.

The authority said it found misleading the company’s commercial practice to advertise that certain products would be available for sale in Public stores in all districts during the period of Black Friday 2018 though knowing it would not be able to supply these products or their equivalents at that price within a reasonable time and in reasonable quantities. The service said the company had resorted to misleading advertising.

Following the investigation of the case, the consumer protection service imposed on ITC Publicworld Limited an administrative fine of €50,000 for unfair commercial practices.



