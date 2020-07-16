July 16, 2020

Coronavirus: six new cases announced on Thursday (Updated)

By Evie Andreou

Six new coronavirus cases were announced on Thursday by the health ministry.

Three concern people from Syria who had come through the north from Turkey on Wednesday morning. They were part of a bigger group that crossed through the buffer zone in Athienou, whose number was not immediately known.

They were tested before being admitted to the Pournara reception centre for migrants in the government-controlled areas.

The fourth case concerns a Brazilian footballer with Enosis Paralimniou who arrived in Cyprus from Zurich on Wednesday with special permission. He was tested at the airport.

The other two people are family members of a hotel worker who tested positive last week.

The six new cases were detected from 1,504 tests.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,031.



