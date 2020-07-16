July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drug driver caught in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Thursday caught a woman driving under the influence of drugs after she drove through a red light.

Traffic police officers noticed the woman at 1am when she ran the red light on the way from Paphos to Peyia and stopped the vehicle.

The 26-year-old woman was driving without a licence while the car was not insured nor covered by road tax.

She tested positive for a preliminary drug test while another sample she gave is still being tested.

The 34-year-old passenger, the owner of the car, was booked for not wearing a seat belt and allowing the 26-year-old to drive her car without insurance.



