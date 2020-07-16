First resumed Emirates flight touches down in Larnaca

The first Emirates passenger flight from Dubai International Airport (DXB) landed in Larnaca International Airport (LCA), reconnecting people and businesses in Cyprus with the Emirates’ growing network. The airline is operating four times weekly between Dubai and Larnaca as part of its flight resumption schedule.
The flight resumption to Larnaca aims to enhance tourism in both Dubai and Cyprus and will strengthen ties between the two countries and even further. This expansion of services allows Cypriot customers to fly to 24 destinations in the Asia Pacific, including Australia, and 8 cities in the Middle East and Africa, with a convenient connection in Dubai. However, with travel restrictions remaining in place in many countries, customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before travelling.
The four times weekly Boeing 777-300ER flight will depart DXB at 10:45 local time and arrive in LCA at 13:55 local time. The outbound flight will depart LCA at 16:55 local time and arrive in DXB at 21:50 local time.
Health and safety first: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. Full details on Emirates’ enhanced health and safety measures are available at: www.emirates.com/yoursafety
Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/wherewefly.
Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from Covid-19 for the duration of their stay. More information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai can be found on: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.
UAE citizens and residents: Residents returning to Dubai can check the latest requirements at: www.emirates.com/returntoDubai