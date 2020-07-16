July 16, 2020

Guterres highlights extensive list of tensions in good offices report

UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres with the two leaders in Berlin last November

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that though he continues to hope that a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus is possible, the Covid-19 pandemic has added to an already complex situation on and around the island.

In his latest report on his good offices mission released on Thursday evening US time as an official document, Guterres said that rising tensions in and along the buffer zone, concerns over irregular migration and the flow of refugees both on the island and in the region have strained relations among the parties to the Cyprus issue. Other sources of tension concern the possible opening of Varosha, hydrocarbons exploration and, increasingly, maritime boundary delimitation

Guterres said that three years have passed since the intensive talks at Crans-Montana, “making it more challenging to resume negotiations”, but he would continue  to monitor developments closely and urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.

Referring to his meeting in Berlin last November with the two leaders, he said he would continue his efforts to achieve terms of reference to serve as a consensus starting point for phased, meaningful and results-oriented negotiations at the earliest feasible opportunity.

“I committed to explore with the Turkish Cypriot leader and the Greek Cypriot leader and with the guarantor powers the possibility of convening an informal five-plus-United Nations meeting at an appropriate stage. I underscore the point that this time must be different,” he said.

With regard to the question of Varosha, he reiterated that the position of the United Nations remains unchanged and that it continues to be guided by the relevant Security Council resolutions and is available to assist in the implementation of any measures that are consistent with those resolutions.

 

