Guterres’ Unficyp report: increasing number of buffer zone incidents

The UN secretary-general has called for a six-month renewal of Unficyp’s mandate, highlighting that actions around the buffer zone have caused levels of tension not seen in years.
In his report on the UN peacekeeping force released on Thursday, he also stressed that the absence of a solution to the Cyprus problem “is increasingly unsustainable”.
Since talks collapsed in 2017, the absence of negotiations “does not mean that the situation on the island remains unchanged, either at the political level or in the buffer zone”, he said.
“I note with concern that, since the closure of the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, tensions on the island have progressively increased over time, including during the reporting period, in the capital, Nicosia.”
Positions have hardened on both sides of the divide and it has “heightened the risk of political escalation, even from seemingly benign day-to-day issues and challenges”.
“During the period, unilateral actions in sensitive areas near or in the buffer zone caused levels of political tension not seen in Cyprus in years.”
The report also highlighted that both sides had dealt with the covid-19 pandemic with urgency but “in separate, uncoordinated responses”.
“Faced with a situation that is unprecedented in recent history, I have repeatedly emphasised that solidarity is essential for societies to recover and that mutually beneficial cooperation is preferable to unilateral action.”
While both sides were commended for cooperating with Unficyp, “important opportunities for a more coordinated response were not seized”.
Nonetheless, the report highlighted there are still ample opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation across the divide as the secondary effects of the pandemic are only now beginning to be felt.
The report urged more systematic reliance on the bicommunal technical committees, with appropriate political and technical support from the sides, which “could enable the committees on economy, crisis management, health, humanitarian affairs and others to play a constructive role in these uncommon circumstances as the aftershock of Covid-19 on Cyprus calls for even greater practical cooperation than before.”
