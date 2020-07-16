July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Ireland, Romania fined by EU top court over anti-money laundering rules

By Reuters News Service0103

The European Union’s top court fined on Thursday Romania and Ireland for delays and incomplete application of the bloc’s rules against money laundering, it said in a statement.

Romania was ordered to pay to the European Commission a lump sum of 3 million euros, while Ireland was fined 2 million euros.



