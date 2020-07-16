July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Living with tigers: family share home with pet tigers

By CM Guest Columnist00

A Brazilian family have taken the trend for exotic pets to new extremes. Not content with the standard pooch or moggy, the Borges brood have been sharing their home with a pack of SEVEN tigers. Aryas Borges, began his love affair with tigers when he found two of the big cats living in a bad state at a circus — and decided to bring them home. His daughters Nayara, 20, Uyara, 23, and Deusanira, 24, grew up sharing their meals, beds and playtime with the fully-grown predators and walking them on a leash. And Nayara, a real-life female Tarzan, regularly hops into the family swimming pool to take a dip with her furry friends. After his success with the rescue tigers, Ary started breeding them, and the tigers still have the run of the house at the Borges family home in Maringa. The family have forged an incredible bond with the tigers after living under the same roof for so long.



