July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man seriously injured on Paphos construction site

By Staff Reporter00

A 45-year-old worker in Paphos was seriously injured after falling several metres down an internal staircase in a building on a construction site.

The worker suffered multiple fractures but is out of danger, police said.

The police and the inspection department of the Labour Ministry are investigating the man’s workplace to ensure whether all safety measures at the site were taken by his employers.

It was the second serious labour accident in less than a week after a 65-year-old died when he was crushed by wooden panels being unloaded in Limassol on Tuesday.

 

 



Staff Reporter

