July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos hospital in desperate need of upgrade says mayor

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos general hospital

Paphos general hospital is 30 years old and needs a thorough renovation and expansion, Paphos mayor Phaedonas Phaedonos said on Thursday.

Procedures to ensure the hospital becomes a 21st century facility should start now, he said after a meeting with Christos Nicolaou, executive director of Limassol and Paphos hospitals and director of the Paphos hospital Spyros Georgiou.

“We just have to support this effort because at the end of the day an upgraded and quality Paphos hospital will result in better and higher level services to residents,” the mayor said.

He explained in recent years and during the coronavirus pandemic, various problems regarding the hospital emerged but the will to solve them exists.

Phaedonas reported the participants of the meeting found common areas in which they can participate to support the work of the hospital, which he called “the backbone, the main pillar of health services in the town and the district of Paphos”.

Nicolaou said he was satisfied with the exchange of ideas.

“Today we are establishing a network of contacts which we will continue to use in the future on the issue of the Paphos hospital and its future promotion to a health centre of the district,” he added.



