July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police confiscate cigarettes and tobacco

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Some of the items seized by the police

A large quantity of tobacco products was confiscated from a car belonging to a 63-year-old man from Nicosia, who was driving on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, near the Rizoelia roundabout, on Thursday morning at around 6.30am.

A special operation was carried out by the Larnaca crime prevention unit, who seized 12 kilos of rolling tobacco, ten boxes of cigarettes and seven boxes of products for electronic cigarettes from the rental car the 63-year-old was driving.

The man was placed under arrest, while his case is being investigated by the customs department.



Related posts

Drug driver caught in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Spat over Paphos’ new parking fees

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: North allows UK visitors from Thursday

Evie Andreou

Fire in UN buffer zone extinguished (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Central Nicosia without power after cables damaged

Evie Andreou

Paphos triumphs in live music gigs

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign