July 16, 2020

Thursday night fever at Skali

By Eleni Philippou

STS Events and Nostalgia Parties collaborate for an event on Thursday night that’s bringing back that disco vibe. Covid 19 measures may not allow us to party and dance just yet, but evenings dedicated to creating a vibrant 60s-70s vibe certainly help in making us feel that carefree, fun summer mood.

Thursday Night Fever, as the event is called, will start off the evening with a screening of the 1977 classic disco film Saturday Night Fever.

Saturday Night Fever was a huge commercial success and had a tremendous effect on the popular culture of the late 1970s. The film, considered by many as one of the finest dramas of the 1970s, showcased aspects of the music, dancing and subculture surrounding the disco era. In 2010, the movie was deemed “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

But a film screening isn’t all that the evening has in store. Following the film, guests will enjoy drinks and 50s – 00s Soundtrack-themed music by Nostalgia Parties’ DJ Claudio at the breezy Scalino open-air cafe-bar situated outside the Amphitheatre. From 10pm – when the film will end – until about midnight disco music and more will be playing at the bar, continuing the film’s vibe.

Due to limited seating and for best possible service, guests who wish to watch the movie are recommended to buy presale tickets (€6) from www.soldoutticketbox.com . Guests can bring their own cushion to sit more comfortably or rent one there for €1. It’s not a party just yet but if you are nostalgic of those days, Thursday Night Fever will bring some heat to your evening.

 

Thursday Night Fever

Film screening of Saturday Night Fever, followed by 50s-00s soundtrack themed music by DJ Claudio. July 16. Skali Aglandjias, Nicosia. €6. At the door or www.soldoutticketbox.com



