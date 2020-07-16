July 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey’s persistence in drilling activities sends ‘wrong message’ – Germany

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

By persisting with drilling activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, Turkey is sending the wrong message, German foreign ministry spokesperson Christopher Burger has said.

Speaking during a briefing, Burger said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, has a mandate to hold discussions with Turkey about our joint relations.

“The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas supports Josep Borrell,” he said, adding that “we have, however, unambiguous expectations vis-à-vis Turkey. We expect positive steps towards de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean. But yesterday’s announcements by Turkey to continue drilling in Cyprus, are the wrong message.”

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies.

This is the sixth time Turkey is attempting to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and Total.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Thursday night fever at Skali

Eleni Philippou

Guterres highlights extensive list of tensions in good offices report

Evie Andreou

Turkey move on Hagia Sophia political says churches’ organisation

Jonathan Shkurko

Play to tour village coffee shops around the island

Eleni Philippou

Police confiscate cigarettes and tobacco

Jonathan Shkurko

Drug driver caught in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign