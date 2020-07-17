July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 62% of cases in early July imported

By Nick Theodoulou00

In the first two weeks of July, 62 per cent of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the island were imported – in other words, of the 26 cases, 16 had a recent travel history.

The data was compiled and announced in a report issued by the ministry of health’s epidemiological surveillance unit on Friday.

As of July 14 there were 1,024 confirmed cases and 26 deaths, resulting in a 2.5 per cent mortality rate among confirmed cases.

The report further broke down the number, stating that 18.8 per cent of cases were amongst health workers (192), 3.9 per cent were doctors (40), 9.5 per cent nurses (97), 1.3 per cent other health professionals (13) and 4.1 per cent were support staff (42).

The median age of those confirmed to have had Covid-19 was 44, while 51.8 per cent were men and 48.2 per cent were women.

The report also stated that the cases of domestic transmission stood at 687, or 78.2 per cent of the 879 cases for which contact history is known.

Of these cases, 84 were recorded in Aradippou (12.2 per cent) and 57 had links to Paphos general hospital (8.3) per cent.

Other notable data includes that 181 of confirmed cases received hospital care (17.7 per cent). The median age of those who received hospital care is 62 years and 64.6 per cent were men.

There are currently no patients in the intensive care units and only two are receiving hospital treatment.

The report concluded that as of July 14 a total of 176,174 tests were carried out, corresponding to 20,113 tests per 100,000 people.



