July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three popular campsites to stay closed

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Three popular camping sites will remain closed until further notice, the forestry department announced on Friday.

The Platania, Stavros tis Psokas and Kambi tou Kalogirou campsites will stay closed to protect public health until the lifting of restrictive coronavirus measures.

“This decision was deemed necessary, as the existing specifications of the campsites of the department do not allow full compliance with the instructions for precautionary measures regarding the reopening of camps / camping sites, under conditions of Covid-19 published by the health ministry on June 24,2020,” the announcement said.

The Platania site is the biggest of the three, with a capacity of 150 tents and caravans and 600 people.

Stavros tis Psokas has a capacity for 150 people, and Kambi tou Kalogirou for up to 300.

All are usually open for tents from June to September.



