July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

By Peter Michael037

Two new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 1,033.

Both cases had a recent travel history from the United Kingdom.  One is an Indian student in Cyprus, who returned on July 5, and the other is a Cypriot woman, who returned from England on July 11.

The student was tested, due to other medical reasons that required treatment.

The woman was also tested ahead of a surgery she was set to undergo.  She had previously tested positive in the UK, and after receiving two negative test results she was released from care.

The ministry said a total of 1,329 tests were processed over the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the first case arose from 85 tests processed from state hospital laboratories, and the second from 287 tests processed from individuals tested on private initiative.

The ministry added another 72 tests were processed from workers returning to their jobs during the second and third phase of lifting coronavirus restrictions, 88 from contact tracing, 600 from passengers and repatriated individuals, 168 from conscripts, and 29 from individuals tests on their doctors’ orders.



