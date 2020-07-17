CYPRUS telecommunications company Cyta has unveiled its new broadcasting packages, including the much-awaited sports broadcasting products.

Cytavision is offering more than 100 channels through its subscription service, with 22 of them being sports channels.

During the presentation, Cyta Chief Executive Officer Andreas Neocleous spoke on the efforts being made to add value to Cypriot football, as well as on the topic of collectively and decisively combating piracy.

Neocleous also emphasised that Cyta has the most expansive and comprehensive television content, while its sports channels will now include all football competitions, as well as a variety of other popular sports from around the world.

Neocleous added that the new sports packages have been created to fully satisfy football fans, since they aim to appease the audience’s demands for the unification of all football rights under one platform.

As of August 13, 2020, Cytavision will have two optional sports packages which customers can add on to their base subscription. These two sports packages can be combined with the Value Pack and the Variety Pack.

For the full list of details please visit: https://cyprus-mail.com/2020/07/17/cytavision-unveils-new-sports-tv-packages/

Cytavision, PrimeTel and Cablenet were all expected to announce new deals after all broadcast rights were unified earlier this month, but Cytavision has been the first one with an official announcement.

The Cyprus Mail also contacted Cablenet and PrimeTel for their own sports packages. Cablenet told us that their own offers will be announced next week. This is also the case with PrimeTel, which also added that its sports packages would be announced along its updated range of services and products.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Football Association’s health and safety protocol for next season has been made public after it was submitted to the Ministry of Health.

The protocol stipulates that the maximum number of fans for next season will be capped at 33 per cent of stadium capacity. Should the epidemiological situation allow it, this will be increased to 50 per cent from September 18 onwards.

In relation to tickets, these will only be available through presale and only to season ticket holders. This will allow authorities to track and trace people should the need arise.

Furthermore, fans will not be allowed to leave the stadium en masse and at the same time.

Finally, regarding friendly matches, these will be capped at 500 people for all games hosted in first division stadiums.





