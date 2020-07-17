Cytavision unveils new sports TV packages

Cypriot telecommunications company Cyta has unveiled its new broadcasting packages, including the much-awaited sports broadcasting products. The unveiling took place during an event on Thursday, July 16.
Cytavision is offering more than 100 channels through its subscription service, with 22 of them being sports channels. In addition, customers can also use the Cytavision Go feature, which allows customers to view more than 50 channels, including Cytavision Sports, from any device and wherever they are.
During the presentation, Cyta Chief Executive Officer Andreas Neocleous spoke on the efforts being made to add value to Cypriot football, as well as on the topic of collectively and decisively combating piracy.
Neocleous also emphasized that Cyta has the most expansive and comprehensive television content, while its sports channels will now include all football competitions, as well as a variety of other popular sports from around the world.
Neocleous added that the new sports packages have been created to fully satisfy football fans, since they aim to appease the audience’s demands for the unification of all football rights under one platform.
As of August 13, 2020, Cytavision will have two optional sports packages which customers can add on to their base subscription. These two sports packages can be combined with the Value Pack and the Variety Pack. These are the packages in detail:
Cyprus football, with a monthly cost of 25 euros per month including VAT. This includes:
- All Cyta Championship games
- All Coca-Cola cup games
- All European qualifying games in which Cypriot teams are participating in
- All second division games
- The female football championship
- First division Futsal games
International football competitions and other sports, with a monthly cost of 12,90 euros per month including VAT. This includes:
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- Football leagues in Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, the United States, Russia, Greece
- Cup competitions from Italy, Spain, France, Germany, England, Greece
- UEFA Nations League
- Basketball games from the NBA, Cyprus league, Cyprus cup, Cyprus national team, Greek league,
- Euroleague, Spanish league, Spanish cup
- Volleyball: Volleyball Nations League and various beach volley tournaments
- Tennis: Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open, Roland Garros, Tennis ATP Masters 100, Tennis 500 & 250
- Motorsport: Formula 1, MotoGP, WRC
- Boxing and other martial arts: UFC, One Championship, MMA cage warriors
- Cyprus horse racing
- Other events and tournaments from other sports from Cyprus and around the world
Pre-existing subscribers of the Super Pack package will have the upgraded package for the same price until October 31, 2020. From November 1, 2020, a new special offer will be available for 49,90 including VAT per month.
Value pack and Variety Pack subscribers can choose either or both of the new sports packages at special prices.
Cytavision is offering free installations for both new and pre-existing subscribers until October 31, 2020.
More details can be found at: https://www.cyta.com.cy/tv