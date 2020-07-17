July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Digital policy head outlines his ambitious plans

By Rosie Charalambous0255

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • The Deputy Minister for Digital Policy outlines his ministry’s ambitious plans to transform our government and society
  • A citizens’ initiative, Gardens of the Future, could reshape our cities. 

Also available HERE

 



