July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Further hit to Nicosia traffic expected as works to start on Kennedy Ave

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Just four days after Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yioarkadjis asked the public to be patient as half of Makarios avenue closed to traffic for roadworks in a project set to last 13 months, the municipality on Friday announced yet another major project bound to add to the traffic chaos in the capital.

The upgrade of the southern part of Kennedy avenue will start on Saturday, the municipality announced.

This part of the project, which means traffic will be allowed on one lane in the direction of Limassol avenue only, is expected to last five weeks, the announcement said.

It covers about half of the avenue, while works on the other half has been completed.

It also means a number of side roads will become temporary dead-end streets.

Traffic towards Nikis avenue will be diverted via Esperidon and Riga Fereou streets.

According to the municipality, this is phase A of the project.

The overall project will be carried out in three phases, during which some traffic will be allowed at all times.

The next phases, the time frame for which will be announced after the completion of the first section, includes the following:

  • Reconstruction of pavements for landscaping of parking bays and upgrading of sidewalks.
  • Adaptation of the water drainage system to the new design, with the construction of new water drains and pipes for connection to the existing system.
  • New horizontal and vertical signage.

Drivers are urged to be careful and follow traffic signals.



