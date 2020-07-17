July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Handball tournament to take place at Finikoudes beach in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Following the success of the first two tournaments held in 2018 and in 2019, the Cyprus Handball Club announced it will stage two more events on July 18 and 19 at Finikoudes beach in Larnaca.

With both men’s and women’s teams allowed to take part, games will begin at 10am on Saturday and end at 7pm on Sunday with the finals.

Five men’s teams will take part in the tournament, namely European University, Apoel A, Apoel B, Agia Varvara Youth Union (ENAB) and Lemesos Handball, whereas only three women’s teams will compete, specifically GAP Vassilopoulos Team, PFO Girls and Larnaca Ladiez.

The tournament is under the umbrella of the Cyprus Handball Federation and is supported by the municipality of Larnaca.

The organisers have also stressed that it will fully respect the existing protocols issued by the health ministry for Covid-19.

The main sponsors for the event are FML Ship Management Ltd, Pissis Ltd and Hellenic Bank, while many other companies have offered their support to the organisers, namely Red Bull, McDonalds, Peric Water, Christakis Toumazis Physiotherapy Centre, ElCafe, Nature Valley, CAP Sports Gr, Karoushios Supermarket, TheraBand, Biofreeze, MakeArt, Radisson Blu Hotel Larnaca, Scaffolding Solutions, GAP Vassilopoulos.

More information about the tournament can be found on the Facebook and Instagram pages @CyprusHandballClub.



