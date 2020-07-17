July 17, 2020

House plenum rejects bill to allow cross party voting

By George Psyllides00
Greens MP Giorgos Perdikis

Parliament on Friday rejected a proposal to introduce cross voting in parliamentary elections.

Cross voting, a system allowing voters to opt for candidates from more than one party, came to the fore in 2015 but never looked like going through as some parties were against it from the start.

A similar proposal was rejected in 2018.

On Friday, the House plenum voted 27 to 22 to reject the Green party’s proposal. Two MPs abstained.

Green party MP Giorgos Perdikis said it was a comprehensive proposal, which gave people more options.

Main opposition Akel MP Eleni Mavrou said her party was against the proposal because it had a different philosophy on how the country’s political life should function.

Mavrou said the majority of European states did not have cross voting apart from three to four exceptions concerning local elections.

What was important were proposals and positions and not individuals, she added.

Disy MP Xenia Constantinou said her party was in favour of cross voting but the particular proposal included issues relating to weighted votes and transparency, which her party disagreed with.

In 2018, parliament rejected three proposals that would have introduced cross voting in local, parliamentary and European Parliament elections

The three proposals were rejected by the majority of MPs, mainly from Akel, Diko and Edek.

Ruling Disy had proposed cross-voting in local elections while the Green party submitted bills to introduce the system in parliamentary and EP elections.



