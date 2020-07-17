July 17, 2020

Man United keep up top-four chase with win at Palace

Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant opener and assisted Anthony Martial's second, as the Red Devils came away from Selhurst Park with a crucial win

Manchester United kept up their chase for a Champions League qualification spot with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on target in a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

With two games remaining, United are in fifth place on 62 points, behind Leicester City on goal difference, with third-placed Chelsea on 63. United visit Leicester on the final day of the season.

Rashford put United in front on the stroke of halftime, his smart footwork sending the Palace defence the wrong way before he coolly slotted home.

Mid-table Palace thought they had drawn level in the 55th minute when Jordan Ayew slid in a low cross from Wilfried Zaha but the goal was ruled out for the tightest of offsides after a VAR review.

United made sure of victory, vital after Leicester’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United, when Bruno Fernandes and Rashford combined smartly to feed Martial who held off Scott Dann and drove in the second.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions.

SOUTHAMPTON 1-1 BRIGHTON

Brighton & Hove Albion all but ensured their Premier League status for another season as they held out for a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday.

Frenchman Neal Maupay gave Brighton the halftime lead but Danny Ings pulled one back in the 66th minute for Southampton, who kept up a furious second-half onslaught but were unable to convert it into a come-from-behind win.

Brighton moved up to 37 points, six above the relegation zone with two games remaining and a vastly superior goal difference but still need another point to be certain of survival.

Southampton remained in 12th place on 46 points, keeping up the unique distinction of being the only club with a better away record than home in this season’s Premier League. They have earned 28 points away and 18 at St Mary’s.



