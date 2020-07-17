July 17, 2020

MPs vote to publish PEP bad loans list

By George Psyllides00
House president Demetris Syllouris also opted not to take part

Parliament on Friday voted to immediately publish a controversial list of names of politically exposed persons (PEPs) with non-performing loans despite agreeing that it contained mistakes and needed to be updated.

Thirty-one MPs voted in favour of publishing the list as is. The second choice was to update the list before making it public at the end of the month.

Main opposition Akel chose to walk out of the room apart from one MP, Irini Charalambides, who voted in favour. House president Demetris Syllouris also opted not to take part.

The PEP document – marked ‘confidential’ – was first delivered to Syllouris by Georghadji in April of 2019 just before she stepped down.

The list includes data from six banks, Alpha, Eurobank, Hellenic, Bank of Cyprus, Kedipes and the House financing organisation. The data from five are dated December 31, 2018. Kedipes’ data are not dated.



