July 17, 2020

One of Europe’s largest Lidl stores has opened

This week saw the grand opening of the 18th Lidl store in Cyprus, in Kapsalos, Limassol. The ribbon was cut by Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides, who said the opening should greatly improve choices for the residents of the area.

The store, on Ayias Filaxeos Street, is one of the largest Lidl stores in Europe and is set to offer consumers a renewed experience of shopping in a modern environment.

“The new ‘Metropol’ style store is situated in the heart of Limassol, a city which has embraced us since the beginning. With such investment, we wish to fulfil the increased needs of the residents of the city centre and to offer new, improved services, with respect to the environment and our consumers,” Director General of Lidl Cyprus Spyros Kondylis said.

The day had lots of surprises in store for the public, such as free delicacies, coffee and juices while popular radio stations welcomed people to the new supermarket. Consumers who showed up on the first day got to purchase electrical devices with discounts up to 30 per cent, discover all weekly offers and check the store’s product variety for themselves. To honour their Quality for Less promise, Lidl is offering 20 per cent off all fruit and vegetables (until Sunday), bakery products (July 24-26) and on fresh meat and fish (July 31-August 2).

The new store is the first Lidl store in Cyprus offering a car charging station, free of charge, highlighting its ecological goals.

With a modern product supply system, an upgraded checkout area for faster shopping, spacious isles, a pleasant environment and a large parking area for 130, the new store is designed to meet the needs of any consumer in a new shopping era.



