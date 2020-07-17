July 17, 2020

Petrolina continues its dynamic presence at Cyprus Rally Championship

Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou will be driving a VW Polo R5

With five racing crews, Petrolina’s Racing Team has a strong presence in the second race of the Cyprus Rally Championship 2020.

The Palm Trees Rally, organised by the Larnaca Motorsport Club, under the auspices of the Cyprus Motorsport Federation, will be held this weekend. This much-anticipated race includes eight special stages, starting and ending at the GSZ stadium, while the finish ceremony will be held at Finikoudes avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Petrolina’s Racing Team crews:
Simos Galatariotis – Antonis Ioannou, driving a VW Polo R5
Alexandros Tsouloftas – Stelios Ilia, driving a VW Polo R5
Panayiotis Yiangou – Panayiotis Kyriakou, driving a Hyundai i20 R5
Christos Demosthenous – Constantinos Pavlou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX
Costas Laos – Michalis Stylianou, driving a Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX

So far, Petrolina’s Racing Team is leading the Championship with Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou, who will attempt to double their wins at the Palm Trees Rally in order to stay in top spot.

For more information about the results and schedules, please visit the official webpage of the Cyprus Motorsport Federation: www.webcfm.com.
Petrolina supports motorsports throughout the years, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The company wishes every success to all participating crews.



