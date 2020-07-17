July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Quake of magnitude 7.0 hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami risk fades

By Reuters News Service00

A warning for “hazardous tsunami waves” was issued briefly for coastal regions within 300 kms (186.41 miles) of Wau in Papua New Guinea’s northeast, after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region, the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck about 12.50pm local time at a depth of 85 km (52 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and struck offshore 18 kms (11 miles) east-southeast of Wau.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a tsunami warning but said about an hour later the danger had passed.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which was initially recorded at 7.3 but later adjusted, and the PNG National Disaster Centre declined to comment until it had received a briefing.

Wau is an inland former gold mining town with a population of about 5,000, about 150 kms (93 miles) south-west of PNG’s second-largest city, Lae.

A person who answered the phone at the Lae City Hotel said they the had felt the quake but there was no property damage.

“It’s normal, the earthquake, here. The staff is okay. They just kept on going,” the person said.

The hotel was fully booked but all the guests were out at the time of the quake, the person added.



Related posts

Vatican handbook on sex abuse cases urges reporting to authorities

Reuters News Service

Turkish court sentences Germany-based journalist to jail on terrorism charges

Reuters News Service

EU summit on recovery fund: what’s in it for markets?

Reuters News Service

France accelerates compulsory wearing of face masks over COVID-19 fears

Reuters News Service

EU struggles for unity ahead of crunch recovery fund summit

Reuters News Service

Ireland, Romania fined by EU top court over anti-money laundering rules

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign