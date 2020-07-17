July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

Real Madrid seal Spanish title

By Reuters News Service00
Karim Benzema scored twice as Real won La Liga for the first time since 2012

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Benzema fired through the legs of goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid in front after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th before Villarreal’s Vicente Iborra pulled a goal back late on.



