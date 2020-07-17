July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Rialto Residency focuses on world music’s influence on jazz

By Eleni Philippou00

Rialto World Music continues this year its activities of Rialto Residency. Since 2012 the institution of Rialto Residency takes place in villages in the district of Limassol, a music programme of cohabitation where Cypriot musicians meet and collaborate with guest artists. Through residence and joint study of artists, a renewed reading of various musical traditions is developed, aiming at a new joint approach.

This year’s 8th Rialto Residency, which will take place in Limassol due to the pandemic, will be coordinated by Cypriot saxophonist and clarinettist Giorgos Krasidis, in collaboration with Arte Music Academy, and will focus on the influences of world music on jazz and vice versa. The residency aims at unravelling different music traditions such as those of Greece, Cyprus, Africa, New Orleans and Ireland.

To present their collective work, participants will give a concert οn July 22 within the framework of Rialto World Music performances. Just like the rest of the performances, this concert will take place SEK parking lot, found behind the theatre, at 9pm and although free, tickets must be obtained beforehand either online or from Rialto’s box office.

 

Rialto Residency

Concert. July 22. SEK Parking, behind Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. Free. Tel:7777-7745



Related posts

Restaurant review: Molly Malone’s, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos International Film Festival coming next week

Eleni Philippou

A night just for laughs – in English

Eleni Philippou

Thursday night fever at Skali

Eleni Philippou

Play to tour village coffee shops around the island

Eleni Philippou

Paphos triumphs in live music gigs

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign