July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Sixth suspect, alleged mastermind of meth lab, arrested in Limassol

By Peter Michael00

A 29-year-old man was arrested by police on Friday on suspicion of being the mastermind behind Cyprus’ first meth lab and the disappearance of a 31-year-old Syrian man last February.

Police said the 29-year-old, the sixth suspect arrested in the case, was found in Limassol, after authorities received an anonymous tip as to his whereabouts.

The man is suspected of renting out one of two storage units being used to run the meth-lab.

The suspect is also wanted for the disappearance on 31-year-old Ahmed Zaidan from Syria, who has been missing since February 14, 2020.

He is expected to be taken to court on Saturday for a remand order.

Five others, three men (31, 26, and 27) and two women (35 and 23), have already been taken into custody and are expected to appear in front of the Limassol Criminal Court on September 2, the start of their trial.

Last month police said they believed they busted the first ever meth lab on the island following the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of large amounts of raw materials used in the production of the highly addictive drug.

Drug squad deputy chief Stelios Sergides said it was an unprecedented case, even though quantities of the drug had been seized in the past.

The police “busted a criminal organisation, which is thought, based on the evidence found, that it manufactured synthetic drugs, specifically crystal meth,” Sergides told the state broadcaster.



