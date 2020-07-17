July 17, 2020

Trees being cut down for Makarios Avenue facelift

By Nick Theodoulou059
Photo: Constantinos Kyprianou

The project to upgrade Makarios Avenue was underway on Friday but to the anger of residents and users on social media it appears that many trees were felled.

As work began on Monday, Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis called on residents to be patient as the project is not expected to reach completion for two years.

To the dismay of many, however, cutting down the trees lining the popular street was a dark beginning to the area’s facelift.

“I’m sure many more will be planted, but how long will it take for them [new trees] to be of any use?” one person wrote online.

The mayor, perhaps anticipating a negative reaction to cutting down the trees, said this week: “The aesthetic change… [will include the] planting of trees to create shade to walk.”

Others noted that the plans released by the municipality feature blossoming jacaranda trees lining the sidewalk.

The Nicosia municipality was not immediately available to comment on the tree felling.

 



