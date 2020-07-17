July 17, 2020

Turkey sends firefighting helicopter to be stationed in the north

By Evie Andreou

Turkish Cypriot authorities have welcomed a firefighting helicopter from Turkey that will be stationed in the north during high-risk seasons to assist efforts to put out large fires if necessary.

The helicopter arrived in north Nicosia on Thursday following an agreement with Turkey.

The need for having firefighting aircraft in the north arose after a devastating fire last May that burned over 5,000 hectares of forest land and farms.

President Nicos Anastasiades had responded positively to a request by the Turkish Cypriot side at the time for help to tackle the fire by sending an aircraft from the forestry department and one helicopter. Three firefighting helicopters had also arrived from Turkey.

The Turkish Cypriot leader had also requested help when another fire broke out a few days later with the Greek Cypriot side sending three aircraft of the forestry department.



